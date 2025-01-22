Flavor Flav has launched a fundraiser to help Black families affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Flavor Flav has launched a fundraiser after the LA wildfires

The 65-year-old rapper is partnering up with GoFundMe and the Black Music Action Coalition to offer support to those displaced by the fires in Palisades and Eaton.

He wrote on Instagram: "So many of y’all have helped in the aftermath of the LA Fires,,, so many of y’all have received help. But there’s SO MANY more that REALLY need your help.

“It’s been inspiring to see so many people come together as one to lift each other up, and I just want to highlight one aspect of the larger LA community in dire need.

"Not enough is being done for the Black families and community in the aftermath of the California fires.

"I’ve partnered up with GoFundMe and the Black Music Action Coalition to create ONE main GoFundMe campaign to immediately help those in need.

"I urge not only Black artists and musicians and creators, but EVERYONE to come together and continue to help those in still in desperate need."

The GoFundMe has already raised over $44,000.

The description for the page reads: "As a community-rooted effort, Community Aid Dena, AFROPUNK, and WalkGood LA came together to amplify the GoFundMe Campaigns of Black families displaced by the Eaton Fire, through a consolidated list entitled Displaced Black Families GoFundMe Directory.

"Powered by Flavor Flav, this fundraiser further amplifies the collective efforts to generate funds in support of Black families as they navigate displacement, loss of income, grief, essential needs in the short-term as they seek to rebuild."

Meanwhile, this week Zoe Saldaña spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day (20.01.25) assisting volunteers in handing out supplies to victims of the Eaton Fire.

The 46-year-old 'Emilia Perez' star was doing her bit to support the residents of Pasadena and Altadena, who were left displaced by the blaze, by helping the National Day Laborer Organizing Network with their relief efforts and admitted they were in desperate need of more everyday essentials to offer locals impacted by the disaster.

In a video shared to Instagram, Zoe said: “We’re here at the Pasadena Job Center — I’m here with the team organizers. We are in dire need of a lot of items that are running out. The lines here of cars and people that are coming is incredible.

“The support is incredible, but we need more. So if you guys can help, we are here right now. Come you guys.”