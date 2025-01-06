Jake Lloyd is feeling "pretty good" amid the continued treatment for his mental health issues.

Jake Lloyd shot to fame as a child when he played young Anakin Skywalker in the 1999 film in Star Wars Episode I

The 35-year-old former actor shot to fame as a child when he played young Anakin Skywalker in the 1999 film 'Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace' but was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2008 - even though his anosognosia prevented him from recognising the psychological disorder atthe time - and admitted that those around him have been "very supportive" in the years since.

Speaking to author Clayton Sandell for his Substack account, he said: "Pretty good, considering these 20 years of time that have come to an end. I can now accept taking on continued treatment, and therapy, and my meds. Everyone's been very supportive.

"I don’t have the time for feeling volatile. It is very much a cushion."

In 2015, Jake was arrested in Colleton County, South Carolina following a car chase with police and spend 10 months in prison and also endured a "full-blown psychotic break" in public.

Following his rise to fame, Jake starred in 'Madison' - which was filmed in 2001 but not released until four years later - but then retired from acting , although he remains "very appreciative" of the support that continues to come from fans of the sci-fi franchise.

He said: " The experience I've had with the fans is immediately therapeutic.

"Right now, it's still therapeutic. It's helpful for people and healthy. It isn't something I'd shy away from.

"I really do appreciate the time that's been taken on us. I'm very appreciative."

Jake's mother Lisa Lloyd also spoke to the outlet and admitted that she and the rest of the family are "just thrilled" that her son is improving now.

She said: "Jake’s actually getting so much better than he was.

"It’s a big relief for me and the rest of his family. We're all just thrilled that he's doing as well as he is, and that he's working really hard at it. We appreciate that."