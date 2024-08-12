Kit Harington felt "tired" at the end of 'Game of Thrones'.

Kit Harington starred on the hit TV show

The 37-year-old actor played Jon Snow in the HBO fantasy series between 2011 and 2019, and Kit has now confessed that he "couldn't have gone on longer".

Speaking to GQ Hype, Kit explained: "I think if there was any fault with the end of 'Thrones', is that we were all so f****** tired, we couldn't have gone on longer. And so I understand some people thought it was rushed and I might agree with them. But I’m not sure there was any alternative.

"I look at pictures of me in that final season and I look exhausted. I look spent. I didn't have another season in me."

What's more, Kit acknowledged that the final season of the show featured some "mistakes".

He shared: "Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I think there were mistakes made, story-wise, towards the end maybe. I think there were some interesting choices that didn’t quite work."

Kit previously suggested that his children will feel "deeply uncomfortable" watching 'Game of Thrones'.

The actor has a three-year-old son and a 12-month-old daughter with his wife and former co-star Rose Leslie, and Kit doubts that their kids will ever want to watch the HBO series.

Speaking to E! News, Kit shared: "I don't think they'll wanna watch 'Game of Thrones'. I absolutely guarantee you they'll probably never wanna see that show."

In fact, Kit suggested that his kids won't ever want to watch him on screen in any film or TV show.

The actor - who has been married to Rose since 2018 - explained: "I think they'll be deeply uncomfortable.

"I don't think they're gonna wanna watch anything I'm in. I really don't."