Gisele Bündchen is said to have pregnancy cravings for her native food.

The 44-year-old supermodel was born in Brazil and is expecting her third child – and first with her new boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

A source told the Daily Mail about her cravings: “She wants a lot of the same dishes she used to eat when growing up in Brazil like grilled ribeye with chimichurri and sautéed greens.

“So Gisele is cooking those dishes at home with her kids.”

The Mail added the model has been enjoying banana smoothies for breakfast and pesto chicken lettuce wraps for lunch.

The insider also said the pregnant supermodel is a “great cook” and prepares “incredible” meals “with ease” – adding: “She uses a lot of fresh vegetables with spices.”

Gisele’s news she is pregnant with her 35-year-old lover – martial arts instructor Joaquim Valente – is said to have sent her ex-NFL star former husband Tom Brady, 47, reeling.

The former couple had their divorce finalised in 2022 after a 13-year marriage and Gisesle made headlines on 28 October when it emerged she was having another baby.

It is understood the model – who has 14-year-old son, Benjamin, and 11-year-old daughter Vivian with Tom – is due in around three or four months.

A source told Page Six her ex Tom only learned of Gisele’s pregnancy days before the news made headlines and was astounded by the development.

The insider added: “Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquin but he never imagined they would be having a child together.

“It just wasn’t something that was on his radar. So when Gisele broke the news to him he was stunned, to say the least.”