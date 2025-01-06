Colin Farrell pledged to opt for "prostethics from here on out" after winning a Golden Globe Award for 'The Penguin'.

Colin Farrell delivered a funny acceptance speech

The 48-year-old actor underwent a dramatic transformation for his work on the 'Batman' spin-off series and used his acceptance speech for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television accolade on Sunday (05.01.25) to pay tribute to the team who worked on his look.

Taking to the stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, he quipped: "No one to thank on this one, I did it all myself. Just a raw, pared away performance. 35, 34, too many people to thank. You all know, it takes a village whether it's on the small screen or the big screen.

"I'm here on the backs of the talent of so many people. Maybe more on this one because of Mike Marino, who designed the make-up and his extraordinary make-up team. All it took was three hours int he chair in the morning, I drank black coffee, listened to 80s music and became a canvas for that team's brilliance.

"The whole cast... Matt Reeves will kill me if I don't thank him, he created Gotham, reenvisaed it for the Batman film, thank you for employing me.

"I guess it's prosthetics from here on out."

Colin went on to pay tribute to his fellow nominees, Richard Gadd ('Baby Reindeer'), Kevin Kline ('Disclaimer'), Cooper Koch ('Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'), Ewan McGregor ('A Gentleman in Moscow) and Andrew Scott ('Ripley'), and ended with an enthusiastic shout-out for the catering team on 'The Penguin'.

He continued: "My fellow nominees, Andrew, who I did my first film with 25 or 30 years ago, you can't even find it on Betamax, it doesn't exist, but we go back that far. All my fellow nominees.

"Ewan, Kevin, Richard, wherever you are, Richard you broke my heart with your work this year.

"Thanks everyone, oh Golden Globes. Whoever else I forgot, I apologise, you know what you mean to me.

"Oh! Craft services. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Carolina, those cold winter nights when I was the only one overheating, she'd be there with a coke and a water every haf an hour. Carolina, god bless you, she kept the whole crew going."