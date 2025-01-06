Jean Smart admitted she is still "having a ball" as she won her second Golden Globe Award for 'Hacks'.

The 73-year-old actress won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy - the same honour she took in 2022 and was nominated for in 2023 - at Sunday's (05.01.25) ceremony, and in a short acceptance speech, she paid tribute to her "brilliant" co-stars and crew, singling out Hannah Einbinder for particular praise.

Taking to the stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, she said: "Oh my goodness, thank you so much. I never thought I'd be so happy to be called a hack.

"I have the most brilliant showrunners, I have a cast and crew who were sent for heaven, especially my co-star Hannah Einbinder. Without Ava there would be no Deborah. Also our brilliant cast, and our crew, everybody at Max and Universal for unbelievable support over the years.

"We're in the middle of season four and still having a ball so thank you so much for supporting the show and loving the show."

Jean took the honour ahead of Kathryn Hahn ( 'Agatha All Along'), Quinta Brunson ('Abbott Elementary'), Selena Gomez ('Only Murders in the Building'), Ayo Edebiri ('The Bear') - who won the award last year - and Kristen Bell ('Nobody Wants This').

Meanwhile, Jeremy Allen White scooped the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for 'The Bear' for the third year in a row.

However, the 33-year-old star wasn't in attendance at the ceremony to accept the honour, leaving the prize's presenter, Jennifer Coolidge, to accept it on his behalf.

Also nominated for the award were Adam Brody for 'Nobody Wants This', Ted Danson for 'A Man on the Inside', 'Only Murders in the Building' duo Steve Martin and Martin Short, and 'Shrinking' star Jason Segel.