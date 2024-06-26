Shannen Doherty thinks having cancer has made her a "very hard sell" when it comes to dating.

The 'Charmed' star - whose 11-year marriage to Kurt Iswarienko ended in April 2023 - is battling stage four breast cancer, and she admitted it is difficult to find love again because she doesn't know how long she has to live.

Speaking to Kelly Ripa on her 'Let's Talk Off Camera' podcast, she said: "I'm a very hard sell.

"I think it's hard for somebody like me, in my personal opinion, because it's hard to go into dating someone when you know that they might have an expiration date."

Shannen also noted "most men" don't "handle death and illness ... as well as women do."

The former 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actress feels like a "guinea pig on a wheel" when it comes to her treatment.

She said: "You just keep on spinning the wheel, and you hope that your protocol lasts a really long time and you get the most out of it. But, inevitably, a protocol will stop working, and then you have to move on to the next."

She then admitted her current course of treatment is "probably one of the harder ones physically."

Earlier this year, Shannen revealed Kelly had offered to play matchmaker for her.

Speaking on her own podcast, 'Let's Be Clear', she said: “Kelly is awesome because I just saw her when I did her show and at the commercial break, she was like, ‘Are you ready? Are you ready to date? Are you ready for a boyfriend? I'm going to find you someone.'

“She started asking me, ‘Like what's your list? What do you need?' She was like, 'Oh, I think I got somebody in mind.’

“I was like, dude, just text me and you can. You're one hundred percent the right person to start setting me up. I'm fine with that.”