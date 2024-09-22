Hayden Panettiere is open to getting married.

The 35-year-old actress split from her boxer partner Wladimir Klitschko, 48, in 2018 after nine years together, and even though she now feels “content” with her place in life, the ‘Heroes’ star revealed she would be open to walking down the aisle with the “right person”.

When PEOPLE magazine asked Panettiere if the idea of marriage was on the table, she said: “For the right person, yes.

“Though there’s a certain place I would want both of us to be in our lives.”

The ‘Nashville’ star stressed she was focused on her nine-year-old daughter Kaya - whom she has with Klitschko - and gushed about how proud she was of her.

The actress said: “She does so many things. She golfs, she plays chess. She’s been dancing since she was little and loves singing.

“I have a video of her singing ‘Moana’ that would make you laugh our butt off. And horses are her life.”

Looking inwards, Panettiere shared she had striving to better herself by working out with her person trainer Marine Alton, whom she also calls her “life coach”.

The actress said: “It’s been so good for my mental health.”

Even so, Panettiere admitted she hasn’t ever been a fan of exercise.

She conceded: “I’ve always hated worked out.

“I never really had to do it before because I was playing sports or getting exercise on sets.

“I had the most amazing legs when I was filming ‘Nashville’ because I had to wear these high, high heels, and I’d given my character Juliette Barnes this little sideways walk she’d do when she performed, and it was basically like doing squads all day.”

The ‘Scream VI’ actress gushed about her trainer, and emphasised Alton had “empowered” her to embrace herself and look past her insecurities.

She said: “These long, beautiful walks where we could vent, and it would be this therapy session.”

“She empowered me.

“My body just started reacting, not just from the working out. It allowed me to release the stress, the high expectations I’d always put on myself.”