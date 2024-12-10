Hilary Duff has developed a more relaxed approach to motherhood in recent months.

The 37-year-old actress welcomed her fourth child, a daughter named Townes, in May, and Hilary thinks she's the "chillest" of all of her children.

The 'How I Met Your Father' star - who also has Banks, six, and Mae, three, with husband Matthew Koma, as well as Luca, 12, with Mike Comrie - told PEOPLE: "She's a really good baby. She just started sleeping through the night, which is incredible. She just is the chillest one.

"I don't know if it took me having four kids to get a chill one, or if I'm more chill. I can't figure out which one it is, but she just goes along for the ride."

Hilary noted that she's adopted a much more relaxed approach to motherhood since giving birth to Townes.

She said: "There's just a coolness to me, finally, on the fourth kid that makes life a lot more tolerable right now."

Hilary always wanted to become a mom - but the actress initially found it to be an "isolating" experience.

The blonde beauty - who has been married to Matthew since 2019 - previously said on 'The Motherly Podcast': "I'd say it was a little isolating in the beginning because I didn't have any friends that had babies yet. But I had been working for such a long time that it felt like a natural step for me and I always knew I wanted to be a mom.

"I always knew that was going to be my number one priority in life. So I felt ready on some fronts and a little scared on others, but I really only got scared once I was pregnant."