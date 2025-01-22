‘The Hills’ star Lo Bosworth is engaged to boyfriend Domenic ‘Dom’ Natale.

The 38-year-old reality star and her investor partner have taken the next step in their romance.

Alongside a black-and-white snap of the couple embracing and flashing her gigantic diamond ring, she wrote on Instagram: “For you, my darling, it could only be a “yes.”

“Thank you for being the best that one could be, for me.

“All my love,

L.”

It's not clear how long the pair had been dating before Dom got down on one knee.

Lo previously dated her ‘Hills’ co-star Scott Hochstadt for two years between 2009 and 2011.

She was later linked to ‘Shark Tan’ contestant Jimmy DeCicco, with the pair last seen together in 2020.

The ‘Laguna Beach’ alum moved away from reality television in 2010 to lead a private life and so her now-fiancé isn’t usually featured on her social media pages.

Speaking on Bethenny Frankel's ‘Just B’ podcast, she previously reflected on having her life play out on screen: "I served a very specific role, which I’m actually grateful for in hindsight. I didn’t have to get into it too much.

"But in the areas where I did, it still kind of haunts me to this day, because there’s so many stories behind this story everybody saw on television that run very counter to what the public thinks of you."

She now runs the Love Wellness brand, which she founded in 2016.