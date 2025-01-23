Hoda Kotb is set to earn "way more than she did at the 'Today' show".

Hoda Kotb recently left her role at NBC

The 60-year-old TV star recently left her role as the co-host of the NBC morning show, and an industry insider has now claimed that Hoda's earnings are set to skyrocket in the coming months and years.

The source told Us Weekly: "She’s going to earn way more than she did at the 'Today' show.

"Now that she’s not full-time at NBC, Hoda’s going to be working with brands and can be paid to endorse them.

"She also could make several hundred thousand dollars for speaking engagements on subjects like, ‘changing your life at 60.'"

Hoda left her role on the TV show on January 10, and she recently announced plans to launch her own wellness app.

During a conversation on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', the host told Hoda: "I have to say though, ma'am, as soon as they told me you were not doing the 'Today' show, I was like, 'So what's that b**** doing?'

"I was like, 'Because there's no way you're not doing anything.' You're me, you like problems, you like working."

Hoda then admitted that she's determined to stay busy, before revealing her plans for her new wellness business.

The TV host shared: "I like things, I do.

"So, I kind of got hooked in the wellness space, like a couple of years ago. I started doing stuff that I thought seemed woo woo and weird, and then all of a sudden as I was doing it. I was like, 'Wait, I feel calmer, I feel better.'"

Hoda is currently in the process of "building" her new business venture, and she's convinced that it has huge potential.

Hoda explained: "We can get together, do things that I love, and when you're done, it's not like going to Mexico with your girls, which is fun, but this is something that when you leave, you'll go like, ‘Oh my gosh. I feel transformed. I feel different.' So I'm in the building process of that."