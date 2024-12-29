Charles Shyer has died aged 83.

Charles Shyer has died aged 83

The acclaimed filmmaker passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Friday (27.12.24), although the official cause of death has not yet been revealed.

In a statement given to Deadline, his family said: "It’s with an indescribably heavy heart that we share the news of our beloved father, Charles Shyer’s passing. His loss leaves an unfillable hole in our lives, but his legacy lives on through his children and the five decades of wonderful work he’s left behind.

"We honour the extraordinary life he led and know there will never be another quite like him."

The director's daughter, Hallie Meyers-Shyer, has confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Shyer battled a brief illness before he passed away.

Shyer began his career in the 1970s, writing for sitcoms like 'The Odd Couple' and 'The Partridge Family'.

Despite this, the Hollywood director ultimately became best known for writing and directing romantic-comedy movies, and he enjoyed a particularly fruitful working partnership with Nancy Meyers, whom he was married to between 1980 and 1999.

The former couple worked together on a host of hit movies, including the 1987 romantic comedy-drama film 'Baby Boom', which starred Diane Keaton, as well as 'Father of the Bride' in 1991 and 'Father of the Bride Part II' in 1995.

The pair separated in 1999, but Shyer continued to achieve significant success as a writer and director.

In 2004, for instance, he wrote, directed, and produced 'Alfie', the romantic comedy-drama film inspired by the 1966 film of the same name.

And more recently, Shyer directed the Christmas movies 'The Noel Diary' and 'Best. Christmas. Ever!', which starred the likes of Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, and Jason Biggs.