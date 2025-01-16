Kelly Osbourne has claimed some celebrities are using the Los Angeles wildfires as a "photo op", which she has branded "disturbing".

The 40-year-old TV presenter and singer - the daughter of rocker Ozzy Osbourne and TV personality Sharon Osbourne - has blasted stars for allegedly using the victims of the fires, which have killed at least 25 people and destroyed more than 12,000 structures, to "get attention".

Speaking in an Instagram video, Kelly scathed: "Is it me being my normal overthinking, cynical self or is it really disturbing seeing all of these celebrities using other people's pain and suffering as a photo op to say, 'Look, I'm helping, I'm doing this, I'm doing that.'

"I don't believe you help so that you get attention for helping, I believe you help because you want to

"I'm so confused, I think it's so wrong.

"No-one asked you to come out and give hugs.

"Go home."

While Kelly didn't name any celebrities, some fans suggested she could be speaking about Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

Last week, the royal couple visited the Pasadena Convention Centre, which is being used as an evacuation centre amid the wildfires.

The pair handed out food parcels to victims and they were spotted embracing José Andrés, the founder of World Central Kitchen, and they also spoke to Victor Gordo, the Mayor of Pasadena.

FOX LA broadcast some of the footage, in which Meghan and Harry were also spotted consoling those affected by the fires, and Victor praised the pair as "great people" with "great personalities".

He said: "They really buoyed the spirits of the first responders.

"We visited the command post at the Rose Bowl and people were very happy to see them."

Several A-listers, including Jennifer Garner, Beyonce, and Eva Longoria have also been helping and donating amid the LA fires.