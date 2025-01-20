Nelly has defended his decision to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration, calling it's "an honour".

The 'Dilemma' hitmaker will perform alongside Carrie Underwood, Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, Village People, and Jason Aldean at the Capitol in Washington D.C. on Monday (20.01.25) as the Republican is sworn in for his second presidency.

After facing a backlash for supporting the controversial politician, the 50-year-old rapper told Geto Boys’ Willie D on YouTube: "I didn’t know that I had to agree with your political choices. If you follow what I do, this shouldn’t even be an argument. He is the president. He won.

He's the president. He's the commander-in-chief of what I would like to say is the best country in the world."

The 'Ride Wit Me' star insists he never accepted the gig for the money and it's not about "politics".

Nelly continued: "I’m not doing this for money. I’m doing this because it’s an honour. I respect the office. It don’t matter who is in office. The same way our brothers and sisters go to war to put their life on the line for whoever is in office. So, if they can put their life on the line for whoever is in office, I can damn sure perform for whoever is in office."

After previously trying to get Trump to stop using their hit 'Y.M.C.A.' at his rallies, Village People are taking part in "at least one event" celebrating the inauguration.

In a statement, the disco band said: "We are announcing today that VILLAGE PEOPLE have accepted an invitation from President Elect Trump's campaign to participate in inaugural activities, including at least one event with President Elect Trump."

Defending the decision, they added: "We know this [won't] make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics. Our song Y.M.C.A. is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost."