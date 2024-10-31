Hugh Bonneville believes ‘Downton Abbey 3’ will be a “great lasting tribute” to Dame Maggie Smith.

Hugh Bonneville says Downton Abbey 3 will be a 'great lasting tribute' to Dame Maggie Smith

The 60-year-old actor - who reprises his role as the Earl of Grantham in the upcoming third big screen outing for the period drama - admitted ending the franchise has become even more "poignant" following the death of his co-star, who passed away last month at the age of 89.

Speaking to Chris Evans on his Virgin Radio UK Breakfast Show, he said: “We finished a third — and I think probably final — 'Downton Abbey' film this summer, which will come out next September and that is a wonderful sort of closing off of all the stories, so it’s a proper film for the fans.

“It’s very much set in the house and saying goodbye to all these characters and we obviously say goodbye to Dame Maggie, which was very poignant on screen and now in real life.

“She’ll be sorely missed. But the final film will obviously be a great lasting tribute to her.”

The death of Maggie - whose 'Downton' alter ego, the Dowager Countess, passed away in the second movie, 2022's 'Downton Abbey: A New Era' - was announced on 27 September by her two sons, Chris Larkin and Toby Stephens.

They said in a statement: “She passed away peacefully in hospital early this morning, Friday 27th September. An intensely private person, she was with friends and family at the end. She leaves two sons and five loving grandchildren who are devastated by the loss of their extraordinary mother and grandmother.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their care and unstinting kindness during her final days.

“We thank you for all your kind messages and support and ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”