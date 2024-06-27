'Downton Abbey 3' will be released on September 12th, 2025.

Downton Abbey 3 release date confirmed

Universal Pictures UK took to Instagram to confirm the third instalment of the film franchise will hit the big screen in autumn next year.

The caption read: "A new motion picture event. The third film in the beloved #DowntonAbbey franchise will be released only in cinemas September 12, 2025."

Hugh Bonneville, Dominic West, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier are to return for the hotly-anticipated movie.

What's more, Joanne Froggatt - who confirmed this week she is pregnant with her first child - Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, and Douglas Reith will also be back at Downton.

Last month, it was revealed Paul Giamatti will also be part of the cast.

The Oscar-nominee is to reprise his role from the TV series as Cora’s brother Harold Levinson.

Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola and ‘House of the Dragon’ actors Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan are also expected to join the third film in the franchise.

Plot details have so far remained under wraps about the upcoming motion picture, which is written by Julian Fellowes and produced by Gareth Neame, Fellowes and Liz Trubridge.

A third 'Downton' movie was confirmed in May, alongside a clip of the cast reuniting at a read-through.

Dockery said in the video: "It feels amazing, a tad emotional. It's wonderful to all be back together again. We come back together and it's like no time has passed at all.

"We're so happy to announce that we're in production for the third 'Downton Abbey' movie. We can't wait to see you."

The hugely successful period drama started on ITV in 2011 and has spawned six seasons and two movies.

The first two films, released in 2019 and 2022, grossed a combined $287.3 million worldwide.