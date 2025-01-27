Brenda Song has "had to hustle" to become a success in Hollywood.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song have been together since 2017

The 36-year-old actress - who was born in California to Thai parents - feels she's had to overcome the odds in order to become a success in the movie business.

Brenda - who actually began her career at the age of six, working as a child model - told Cosmopolitan: "I’ve had to hustle my entire life being an Asian American actress in Hollywood. I’ve just always had to be very proactive."

Brenda began dating movie star Macaulay Culkin back in 2017, and he's credited the actress for helping him to navigate the stresses and strains of fame.

The 44-year-old star - who was one of the most successful child actors of the 90s - told Brenda: "You’re my champion, the only person happier for me today than I am.

"You’re not only the best woman I’ve ever known, you’re the best person I’ve ever known. You’ve given me all my purpose."

Macaulay is also glad that they've managed to keep their romance relatively low-key.

The 'Home Alone' star - who has Dakota, four, and Carson, three, with Brenda - said: "That the public is like, ‘Wait, they’re together and they have kids?’ Good. That means we did our job."

Macaulay and Brenda have put plans to marry on hold for the time being, as they focus on their careers and raising their young children.

Despite this, Brenda revealed that they've already considered eloping - although she ultimately decided against it.

The actress shared: "We talked about eloping. But I was like, ‘If we eloped, my mom would have a heart attack that she wasn’t going to be there …'"