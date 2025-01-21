Jade Thirlwall was "ghosted" by Harry Styles after just one date.

Jade Thirlwall was ghosted by Harry Styles

The former Little Mix singer met the 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker when they both auditioned for 'The X Factor' as teenagers and though they sparked a connection, once Harry - who had auditioned to be a solo artist - was put into One Direction and the group made it through to the finals of the TV competition, he stopped contact with Jade, now 32.

Speaking to Louis Theroux on his podcast, she said: "I didn’t know he was going to be Harry Styles did I? I think we went on like one date when again, we were like 16 or something. Yeah, he’d just got put in the band. And it was really funny because we kept in touch.

"The minute they went on the live shows, he didn’t message me back and I thought that’s it now, he’s gone, he’s made it."

But Jade admitted Harry, 30, apologised to her when they saw one another on the show the following year, when she was part of Little Mix.

She added: "And then I made it the next year and then I saw him in the room after, and he was like, I’m really sorry that I ignored you.’ "

Louis, 54, asked: "He ghosted you?"

His guest confirmed: "Yeah. I was so young, it didn't really matter. But he was always very, very lovely."

But the 'Power' singer insisted Harry is a great person.

She gushed: "He gotten himself where he is because he's very talented. He's very lovely, very charming."

Elsewhere on the podcast, the 'Angel of My Dreams' hitmaker revealed her boyfriend, Jordan Stephens, had confronted Noel Gallagher at Glastonbury after he criticised Little Mix's Brit Award win for Best Group in 2021 - but it didn't go well.

Jade said: "I saw him at Glastonbury that year, actually. Jordan was like, 'I'm gonna go over and say something.' I was like, 'Alright then, give it a go. '

"They went over and was like, 'You are really rude to my girlfriend. Do you want to apologise?' He went, 'F*** off!'

"And I thought, do you know what? Fair play."

Noel had fumed about the 'Black Magic' group's win and insisted they were not "the real deal".

He said: "Little Mix, with the greatest respect, are not in the same league as Oasis. Not even in the same f****** sport.

"It’s a symptom of the music business chasing the numbers – and there not being any bands or songwriters in those bands.

"Record company guys constantly say, 'Oh, these guys are the real deal'. And I think, 'You wouldn’t know the real deal if it f****** bit you on the a***, mate.' I don’t know what happened — I think it’s because bands are hard work."