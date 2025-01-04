Jake Lloyd feels 'pretty good' after 18 months of treatment for psychotic break

Jake Lloyd feels “pretty good" after completing an 18-month stay at an inpatient mental health facility following a psychotic break.

The 'Star Wars' actor - who played the young Anakin Skywalker in 1999 blockbuster 'Episode One - The Phantom Menace' - was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2008, and is now living at a new rehabilitation facility where he is receiving treatment.

When asked by Clayton Sandell in an interview for his Substack, how he was feeling, Jake replied: "Pretty good, considering these 20 years of time that have come to an end. I can now accept taking on continued treatment, and therapy, and my meds. Everyone's been very supportive."

Jake's mother Lisa - who was also on the phone for the interview - gently corrected him that it had not been 20 years since his diagnosis.

Jake went on: "I don’t have the time for feeling volatile. It is very much a cushion."

He added that he needed to hit "rock bottom” in order to “honestly take part in treatment, honestly take your meds, and honestly live with your diagnosis".

Jake's mother also revealed that he suffers with the neurological condition anosognosia, which causes a patient to be unconsciously in denial about their symptoms.

Jake thanked fans for their support and said it had been "therapeutic" for him.

He said: "The experience I've had with the fans is immediately therapeutic. Right now, it's still therapeutic. It's helpful for people and healthy. It isn't something I'd shy away from. I really do appreciate the time that's been taken on us. I'm very appreciative.”

Lisa previously told Scripps News how her son suffered a psychotic break in March 2023 while on the way home from McDonald's.

She recalled: “He said he wanted to turn the car off. And he turned the car off in the middle of the three lanes, and we were in the middle lane.

“There was a lot of yelling and screaming.”

She said while talking to police, "none of it made sense", but instead of jail, he was admitted to hospital before being transferred to a mental health rehabilitation facility a couple of months later.

Read the full interview at claytonsandell.substack.com