Jake Paul wants to compete in mixed martial arts (MMA) after defeating Mike Tyson in a boxing ring.

The former Disney star beat Tyson, 58, in a one-sided fight at the AT and T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday (15.11.24), and Jake subsequently took to social media to call out UFC star Conor McGregor.

Jake said on X: "Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t (sic)"

The 27-year-old star also praised Mike on social media, describing the former heavyweight world champion as a "legend" of boxing.

Jake wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Thank you to every fighter on the card last night, thank u Netflix, thank u Jerry Jones, thank u to my MVP team, thank u to the legend Mike Tyson for giving me a chance to share the ring with him, thank u to my family and close circle of friends..and above all, thank you God (sic)"

Jake defeated Tyson via a unanimous points decision in Texas, and the YouTuber subsequently acknowledged that he eased up on Tyson towards the end of the fight.

Jake claimed that he took his foot off the pedal because he could see that former champion was tiring in the later rounds.

Asked if he made a conscious decision to slow down, Jake told reporters at the post-fight press conference: "Yeah definitely. Definitely a bit. I wanted to give the fans a show - but I didn’t want to hurt someone that didn’t need to be hurt."