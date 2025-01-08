James Woods has branded a troll over a dig about him losing his home to the Pacific Palisades wildfire.

The 77-year-old actor - who has been a vocal skeptic of climate change - has blasted someone online who claimed it was "ironic" that he "lost his home to the very wildfires linked to climate change impacts in California".

He replied on X, formerly Twitter: "This fire is not from 'climate change,' you ignorant a******.

"It’s because liberal idiots like you elect liberal idiots like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass.

"One doesn’t understand the first thing about fire management and the other can’t fill the water reservoirs."

James has revealed that the fire alarms in his home have been going off, meaning the flames hat reached his property.

He posted: "All the smoke detectors are going off in our house and transmitting to our iPhones.

"I couldn’t believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long. It feels like losing a loved one."

He added alongside a video: "I took this last night from our beautiful little home in the Palisades.

"Now, all the fire alarms are going off at once remotely. It tests your soul, losing everything at once, I must say."

Around 30,000 people have been evacuated with the fire - which has been caused by "life-threatening winds" - putting more than 10,000 homes at risk.

According to California governor Gavin Newsom, fire season - which isn't "traditionally" at this time of year - has become "year-round in the state of California"

Scientists will take time to assess the role climate change may have played in the blaze, which could include drying out land or decreasing wind speeds.

However, scientists at World Weather Attribution have noted climate change does increase hot, dry weather in the US which leave vegetation parched, and creates fuel for wildfires.