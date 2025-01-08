James Woods’ wife’s niece offered to empty her piggy bank to help him rebuild his mansion after it was destroyed in the LA wildfires.

The 77-year-old actor and his wife Sara Miller’s home was one of at least 1,000 structures destroyed by the blazes, which have also left two dead.

He has now old CNN his partner’s eight-year-old niece “came out with her little piggy bank” after the tragedy “for us to rebuild our house”.

James added: “I’m sorry – it’s just one day you’re in the pool and the next it’s all gone.”

As he teared up, he went on: “I’m sorry, I thought I was stronger than this.”

James previously shared a video of the view from his destroyed home and said on X: “I took this last night from our beautiful little home in the Palisades. Now all the fire alarms are going off at once remotely.

“It tests your soul, losing everything at once, I must say.”

At least 70,000 people have been ordered to evacuate amid the wildfires, with ‘Star Wars’ actor Mark Hamill and Mandy Moore among the famous faces forced to flee.

Along with his CNN chat, James blasted a troll as “ignorant” over a dig about him losing his home to the Pacific Palisades wildfire.

The actor – who has been a vocal sceptic of climate change – blasted a critic online who claimed it was “ironic” he “lost his home to the very wildfires linked to climate change impacts in California”.

He replied on X: “This fire is not from ‘climate change’, you ignorant a******.

“It’s because liberal idiots like you elect liberal idiots like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass.

“One doesn’t understand the first thing about fire management and the other can’t fill the water reservoirs.”

James had revealed fire alarms at his home were set off when flames reached his property.

He posted on X: “All the smoke detectors are going off in our house and transmitting to our iPhones.

“I couldn’t believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long. It feels like losing a loved one.”