Jamie Foxx's 16-year-old daughter throws Southern California's "biggest Halloween party" - with 30,000 guests in attendance last year.

The 'Back in Action' star - who has Corrinne, 30, with Connie Kline, and Anelise, 16, with Kristin Grannis - admitted his younger child has wanted to "beat" his party hosting skills and she's now throwing "crazy" elaborate parties at their home with star-studded guest lists.

Speaking to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on 'Heart Breakfast', he said: "So now she’s 16, she’s amazing. And be looking out for her, she throws the biggest Halloween party in Southern California at sixteen years old. The last party had 30,000 people."

'Back in Action' co-star Cameron Diaz noted: "In his backyard."

Asked what it was like to clean up afterwards, Jamie, 57, said: "There’s a tarp underneath, and I just kind of put it in.

"But she’s amazing, she said ‘Dad I’m gonna beat you throwing parties one day.’

"And two years ago, she threw the party the first time, it was crazy. And then Chris Brown performed, her uncle Leonardo DiCaprio showed up last year..."

The 'Ray' actor admitted Anelise has big plans for her annual 31 October party.

He added: "So she's gonna turn it into a festival. She’s the one!"

While Jamie describes himself as a "relaxed" parent, he recently admitted he once enlisted his friend Snoop Dogg to help "shake up" one of Corinne's boyfriends.

Asked what kind of dad he is, he told the 'Capital XTRA Breakfast' show: "I'm a little… I could be relaxed. But I could also be very – when it comes to my daughters and the opposite sex – I could be a little more, you know, in your face.

"My oldest daughter, who's married now, but when she was dating another guy, he comes over. I'd already done the background check on the dude, but Snoop happened to be there at my crib.

"I was like, 'Snoop, there he is, right there. Shake him up!' And Snoop walks over with, 'Hey, what's up? What's happening with it? You know, if she hurt, you hurt, homie.' "

However, Jamie insisted he still realised his children needed to be able to "be kids" and make their own experiences.

He added: "So, I am visual in that perspective, but I also understand they got to be kids. You got to let them, you know, live a life. And, you know, that type of thing."

