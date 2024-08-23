Jane Fonda shared her “concerns” about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage two years before the couple’s split.

The Oscar-winning actress, 86, has spent years being protective of Jennifer, and after the singer filed to divorce Ben, 52, on Tuesday (20.08.24) alerts she raised about their romance have resurfaced that she first shared in J Lo’s 2022 documentary ‘The Greatest Love Story Never Told’.

Jane is seen in the film first stressing she “really, really, really” wanted the couple’s relationship to “work” and saying she was “invested” in its success.

But she warned: “It feels too much like you’re trying to prove something instead of just living it.

“You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging.”

Jennifer, who co-starred with Jane in the 2005 film ‘Monster-in-Law’, insisted: “That’s just us living our life.”

Jane also said she worried the singer was “putting (her)self out there to get beat up again” – and added she got “real scared” when she saw headlines about Ben looking “unhappy” in their marriage.

Jennifer also brushed off those concerns, joking Ben was simply the “symbol of the beleaguered man”.

Ben also raised concerns about his Jennifer’s first engagement from 2002 to 2004 before they got together again years later and married in 2022.

Hinting at trouble with him coping with the level of attention on Jennifer, the ‘Gone Girl’ actor admitted they were “trying to learn to compromise” on “boundaries”, especially “around the press”.

Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben, who co-starred with her in flop film ‘Jersey Girl’ the same day she married the actor in Georgia two years earlier.

She listed their date of separation as 26 April, with a source telling Page Six Jennifer feels “furious” and “humiliated” as Ben “was the one who initiated” their romantic reunion in 2021.