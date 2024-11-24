Jason Momoa’s Christmas doesn’t start until he begins listening to Barbra Streisand’s festive songs.

The 45-year-old actor has carved out a career playing movie and TV hardmen, but has now opened up about his seasonal soft side, saying he loves the 82-year-old’s festive tunes and they get him in the mood for the December holiday.

He told People: “Every year, Christmas doesn’t start until Barbra sings it. I’m a huge fan.

“My mum used to play me Barbra Streisand, her Christmas album, and so I put that on repeat.”

Referring to Barbra’s 1967 ‘A Christmas Album’: “That’s our go-to, me and my mom.”

He added about his love of Christmas: “I’m pretty excited to be playing in the snow.

“I will throw some snowballs, get some snowboarding in.

“I was born in Hawaii and raised in Iowa, so I think if I was just in Hawaii, I wouldn’t experience this.

“I got to have snow, man.”

Jason also said he was looking forward to gearing up for Christmas with his Thanksgiving feast, adding: “For me, it’s pumpkin pie and sweet potato pie.”

Jason is planning to spend the winter holiday season this year with his two kids Lola, 17, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 15, who he has with his 57-year-old actress ex-wife Lisa Bonet.

He added: “I’ll be getting my mom out to Montana and my babies and some of their friends. We’re going to go snowmobiling.

“My son’s got it down pretty good, so I’ll just be teaching my daughter a little bit more.”