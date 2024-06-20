Jax Taylor was "shocked" by how season one of 'The Valley' was edited.

Jax Taylor has voiced her frustrations

The 44-year-old star is set to begin shooting season two of the reality TV series in July, and he's determined to ensure that some important moments aren't overlooked this time around.

Jax - who split from Brittany Cartwright earlier this year - said on the 'When Reality Hits' podcast: "We are starting back up. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say the day but in July. A lot is going down. A lot is going to happen."

The reality star subsequently questioned how season one of the show was edited, and Jax is determined that the same thing won't happen during season two of 'The Valley'.

He explained: "You guys are in for it because I’m going to make sure there are things that are going to be told this time. I feel like everything wasn’t let out of the bag. There was a lot of like, ‘Why wasn’t this shown?'

"That’s not going to happen. Some of you people are going to be in for a surprise."

Brittany and Jax announced their split earlier this year - but she subsequently admitted that a reconciliation remained possible.

Brittany told Us Weekly: "There’s definitely a chance. But I won’t waste my time and get back into a toxic situation.

"Now the veil has been lifted and I see how much I was always cleaning up Jax’s messes. I’m thrown in the middle of all these fights and constantly forced to apologise for him in the media and to friends. It’s hard."

Brittany feels she doesn't need Jax in order to thrive.

She shared: "I feel really strong.

"At the beginning, I was freaking out. I came to Los Angeles for Jax and we moved in together immediately, so I’ve never been here by myself. But now I have my own friends and my own money."