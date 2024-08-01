Jax Taylor is "working on getting better" for the sake of his son.

Jax Taylor is currently receiving treatment

The 45-year-old TV star recently entered a mental health facility and Jax has now revealed that he took the decision for the sake of his three-year-old son.

Alongside a photo of his son, Jax - who has Cruz with his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright - wrote on Instagram: "Working on getting better for you buddy, I love you (sic)"

Jax - who has been married to Brittany since 2019 - has already deleted the social media post.

But earlier this week, it was confirmed that Jax is receiving mental health treatment in rehab. The 'Valley' star checked in to an in-patient facility for care and support.

His representative said in a statement: "Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast.

"He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment. This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter."

Brittany and Jax announced their split earlier this year - but she subsequently admitted that a reconciliation remained possible.

The 35-year-old beauty - who relocated to Los Angeles following their break-up - told Us Weekly: "There’s definitely a chance. But I won’t waste my time and get back into a toxic situation.

"Now the veil has been lifted and I see how much I was always cleaning up Jax’s messes. I’m thrown in the middle of all these fights and constantly forced to apologise for him in the media and to friends. It’s hard."