Jeff Goldblum's marriage to wife Emilie Livingston is "delicious".

Jeff Goldblum has opened up about his marriage

The 'Jurassic Park' star married the dancer/gymnast back in 2014 and they became parents to two sons together and Jeff has now insisted the relationship is still going strong 10 years on despite his previous reluctance to walk down the aisle again after his two previous marriages ended in divorce.

When asked about his decision to marry for a third time, Jeff admitted he just doesn't like weddings. He told the Guardian newspaper: "Weddings! I was, like, I dunno. I avoid weddings … They’re not my favourite family or showbiz events … I’d been married a couple of other times. Had never had kids … It ain’t nothing to toss off or take lightly. You don’t want to mess it up … "

However, Jeff, 71, has no regrets about taking the plunge with Emilie, 41,, adding: "So far, it’s been delicious. And enlarging. And sobering. A good lighthouse."

When asked about the lighthouse reference, he explained: "Well, y’know … I’m not nautical … But they help you find your way. They’re a guide of sorts."

The couple are parents to Charlie, eight, and seven-year-old River and Jeff shared the advice he gives to them, saying: "'Listen. I don’t want to step on your spirit, or suppress you, or hog-tie you. But you’re in this world. Don’t hurt each other. Take care of yourselves. Have regard for the gift of your own human life. Have regard and respect for the lives of others'."

He went on to insist his most important rule for his sons is to never lie. He added: "Always tell the truth. Don’t even go, ‘Hey! I love your sweater!’ Or don’t go backstage and say, ‘You were great, you were spectacular!’ Graciousness and elegance demand that sometimes you need to not tell the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, all the time, to everybody. You have to honour kindness over cruelty and be sensitive to somebody’s feelings. But don’t lie'."