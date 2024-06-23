Jenna Dewan is in “cuddle heaven” with her baby daughter.

Jenna Dewan is in ‘cuddle heaven’ with her baby daughter

The 43-year-old actress had her third child Rhiannon on 14 June with her fiancé Steve Kazee and has now posted a string of images and videos on her Instagram showing how she is in bliss due to the new arrival.

She captioned one of the cosy images of her cradling the newborn: “Home and in cuddle heaven.”

Other snaps included one of her and Steve looking on lovingly at their little girl after she was delivered.

She also added several video clips of her other children being introduced to and cuddling her little girl.

Jenna has 10-year-old daughter Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum, also 43, and four-year-old -year-old son Callum with 48-year-old Steve.

She also reposted a black and white snap her partner recently loaded on his Instagram, adding a teary-eyed emoji.

He captioned his image of him shirtless and holding his newborn daughter against his bare chest: “Once in a million years a lady like her rises… in absolute heaven over here.”

Jenna and Steve announced the news of Rhiannon’s arrival in a joint post on Instagram that showed two images of them holding the girl, which was captioned: “Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee June 14, 2024 (white heart emoji.)”

It added: “From the moment you arrived, you have brought immense joy and love into our lives… your gentle grace, sweetness, and beauty have captivated our entire family.

“Our hearts are overflowing with love, and we are truly blessed by your presence. Welcome to our world baby girl (white heart emoji.)”

Jenna said ahead of her daughter’s birth Steve had been “amazing” amid her battle with fatigue as they awaited the arrival of her third child.

She told People: “(Steve) is really good with cravings and also amazing with helping out with Eve and Callum with their schedules.

“And he’s constantly reminding me to rest, which is really nice. He’s amazing in that way.”

Even though Jenna stressed she felt “great overall” as she prepared for her baby’s arrival, she admitted she had been struggling with feeling “more tired”.

She added: “Third pregnancy while chasing two other kids around definitely makes you a little more tired.

“I find crawling into bed at 9pm is definitely different this pregnancy.

“But overall, everything’s been going well. And it’s been wonderful. But I’m without a doubt a little bit more tired.”