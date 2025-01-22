Jenna Dewan has "discovered the strength" she never realised she had after her divorce.

Jenna Dewan has reflected on fresh starts

The 44-year-old actress has reflected on her own lessons from 2024, which saw her and Channing Tatum finalise their divorce six years after they split.

She wrote in an essay for InStyle magazine: "This past year I learned that life has a way of bringing you exactly what you need to learn at exactly the right time.

"The transitions weren’t just changes; they were invitations to grow, to lean into the discomfort and discover the strength I didn’t know I had.

"In 2024, especially, I learned a lot about myself, my resilience, and my voice.

"I learned to let go of over-accommodating in my relationships and to sit with uncomfortability. What it really means to trust."

She insisted that "fresh starts" happen in "quiet" moments, rather than being a "big proclamation".

They continued: "They happen in the quiet choices: forgiving yourself, showing up again, trusting the process even when it feels hopeless.

"Life’s beauty lies in its imperfection — the laughter through tears, the moments of doubt that give way to clarity.

"When you embrace the journey instead of clinging to the destination, you begin to surprise yourself with more joy than you imagined possible."

Looking to the future, 'The Rookie' star insisted she's focused on "presence", and a potential wedding with her partner Steve.

She added: "And now, standing on the threshold of a new year, I’m not searching for perfection but for presence.

"And wild, no-holding-back expansion. Each fresh chapter is a gift waiting to be unwrapped. I am so grateful for my family, the love and presence of my partner, Steve, and the adventures we will have this year.

"I see some travel, lots of family laughs, and, most importantly, maybe a wedding finally!"

The couple - who met on the set of their 2006 film 'Step Up' and tied the knot in 2009 - confirmed their split in a joint statement in 2018.

It read: "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."