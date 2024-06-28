Jenna Ushkowitz is pregnant.

Jenna Ushkowitz is expecting her second child

The 38-year-old star has taken to social media to announce that she's expecting her second child with her husband David Stanley.

Alongside some photos of her growing baby bump, Jenna - who gave birth to a baby girl in June 2022 - wrote on Instagram: "Baby #2 on the way [heart emoji] We are pregnant and so excited and grateful. It has been a journey, (I will share more soon) but in the meantime, enjoying this exciting time. (sic)"

Jenna has admitted to being caught off-guard by her latest pregnancy.

The actress - who is, perhaps, best known for playing Tina Cohen-Chang in the comedy-drama series 'Glee' - told PEOPLE: "I was actually on vacation in New York visiting my family at the time. And when I was packing, I had a Clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test in my closet and I was like, 'Let me just pack it just in case.'

"So I packed it and the day before we left the trip, I was like, 'Something feels very familiar about this feeling and let me just take this test.' I did. And when pregnant came up, my jaw dropped. I was shocked. And then overjoyed, of course."

David knew that Jenna was pregnant as soon as he saw her shocked expression.

The actress shared: "He was upstairs, and so he came down the stairs, I still had a look of shock on my face and he was like, 'No way'.

"He just knew and he was just so, so happy. We were so excited for our daughter to be a big sister and to expand our family. It's just really, really special."