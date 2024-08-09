Jennie Garth says menopause is a "daily minefield".

Jennie Garth: 'Menopause is a daily minefield'

The 52-year-old actress admitted she forces herself to work out because she knows it will make her feel better but the changes she is going through "both physically and mentally" due to menopause, are tough.

On Instagram, she shared a video of herself working out in the gym and wrote: "i’m going to be real honest with you …

"i’ve been struggling with working out recently. my travel and work schedule, my body pain , not to mention menopause is a daily minefield, both physically mentally.

"here’s the deal… i stay motivated by FORCING myself to workout. i know i’ll always feel better from doing it. but recently it just feels like my body is fighting against me at times. i forget that there’s so much happening inside me, causing so many changes, that of course i’m not always gonna feel or be able to perform how i’d like to (or expect to).

"i have to remind myself to give myself some grace! i’m doing the best i can that makes me feel a little better."

She also asked her fans for help, writing: "tell me, how do you find working out challenging as we age as we deal with these human changes? share with us all any tips tricks! i need them just as much as we all do."

And Jennie paid tribute to her training for his "patience and understanding".

She wrote: "thank you, as always, @jasonalivefitness for always pushing me just enough for your patience understating of my beautiful, hard working body."