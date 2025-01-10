Jennie Garth was taken in by her ex-husband Peter Facinelli when she were forced to evacuate her home due to the California wildfires.

The 'Beverly Hills: 90210' star, 52, and her current husband Dave Abrams were among those who fled properties Los Angeles as flames swept across the region and she has now revealed they took shelter with her former partner Peter.

In a post on Instagram, she explained: "I wanted to let you know that we are safe. Peter and his family took us in and have been so kind.

"I am deeply saddened for our city. and just feel numb. Our home was spared but so much to clean up and ready to get active to help our neighbors and friends and fellow Angelinos.

"Dave has been amazing transporting all our bags and boxes, loading and unloading. Just keep everyone here who is suffering in your heart and prayers."

Jennie - who was married to Peter from ​2001 until 2013 before marrying Dave in 2015 - went on to add: "I am grateful we are all ok and have a home to return to. This will effect people differently, so reach out, and offer to help, it really does mean so much.

"Thank you for all the love that is being sent this way."

Stars including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal and Mel Gibson have all lost their homes in the wildfires which have been devastating southern California this week.

'Mad Max' star Mel was away from home when the fire claimed his property and he's since admitted is "emotional" to know all his belongings have been lost.

He told NewsNation's 'Elizabeth Vargas Reports': “Obviously, it’s kind of devastating. It’s emotional.

“You live there for a long time, and you had all your stuff. You remember George Carlin talking about your stuff? I had my stuff there, and it’s all like, I’ve been relieved from the burden of my stuff, because it’s all in cinders.”

Mel was in Austin, Texas, to appear on the 'Joe Rogan Experience' when the fires started and admitted he was "ill at ease" during the podcast recording because he was worried about the home he shares with wife Rosalind Ross and their seven-year-old son Lars.

He said: "I was doing the Rogan podcast… And [I was] kind of ill at ease while we were talking, because I knew my neighbourhood was on fire, so I thought, I wonder if my place is still there.

"But when I got home, sure enough, it wasn’t there. I went home and I said to myself, well, at least I haven’t got any of those pesky plumbing problems anymore.”

Mel's family had evacuated the property before the fire hit and their pet chickens have also survived, but he has lost "a lot of personal things".

However, the 'Braveheart' star would rather focus on his loved ones being "happy and healthy" than worry about what he has lost.

He added: “I had a lot of personal things there that, you know, I can’t get back … All kinds of stuff, everything from photographs to files to, you know, you know, just personal things that I had from over the years, and clothing, you know, pretty cool stuff, you know, but you know that can all be replaced.

“These are only things. And the good, the good news is that, you know, those in my family and those I love are all well, and we’re all happy and healthy and out of harm’s way, that’s all I can care about, really."