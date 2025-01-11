Jennifer Garner lost a friend in LA wildfires

Jennifer Garner lost a friend in the LA wildfires.

While the 52-year-old actress confirmed a close friends of hers had died, she admitted she was not quite ready to talk about it as the loss was too raw.

Speaking on MSNBC, she said: "I did lose a friend, and for our church, it’s really tender so I don’t feel like we should talk about it yet. I did lose a friend. She didn’t get out in time.

"My heart bleeds for my friends. I mean, I can think of 100 families, and there are 5,000 homes lost.

"I can without even [thinking] I could just write out a list of 100 friends who lost their homes."

Standing in the Pacific Palisades, close to her home in Brentwood, she said: "My best friend’s house was down the street. They had a gong in their front yard.

"There were so many kids that played in the street and they would hit the gong at the end of the day and call them home.”

“This is the street we run down on 5Ks. This is where the little firetruck — God, bless our firefighters — this is where the firetruck goes, you know, on the Fourth of July parade.”

Jennifer's house survived the fires and her former husband Ben Affleck sought shelter at her house after being evacuated from his own.

An insider told Page Six: “Ben’s home is still under evacuation order but he feels so grateful his property is safe for the time being.

“Ben knows many people who unfortunately lost their homes. He has seen a lot of devastation and it’s beyond tragic.

“This situation is devastating to so many and Ben is reaching out to anybody he can to help.”