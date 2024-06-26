Jeremy Allen White's daughters find it "confusing and strange" when fans call him "Chef".

The 33-year-old actor is best known for his portrayal of of Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto in 'The Bear' but his little girls Ezer, five, and three-year-old Dolores - who he has with ex-wife Addison Timlin - "haven't seen the show" so they are bemused by his encounters with members of the public.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It's confusing and strange, but they know about the show."

Although they haven't seen full episodes of the programme, Jeremy's eldest daughter is a big fan of a dream sequence that appeared early in the show's first ever episode.

He said: "Well my oldest, Ezzy, actually, she really enjoys the first like two minutes of the pilot episode, which is just me getting scared by a bear and then falling on my butt.

"She'll ask to watch that a lot! But that's all of the show she's seen."

The award-winning star is unsure how long his kids will need to wait before he lets them watch 'The Bear'.

He said: "I don't know if we're even ready to have that conversation."

Meanwhile, Jeremy is currently preparing to play Bruce Springsteen in upcoming biopic 'Deliver Me From Nowhere' - which is based on Warren Zanes' book of the same name and follows the veteran musician as he works on his iconic 1982 album 'Nebraska'.

But the actor has yet to meet with the 'Born to Run' singer, though he's happy with how things are going so far.

He said: "I haven't talked to him. We're still kind of putting it all together. We're hoping to go later this year, but there's definitely some things that we're still trying to get into place."

"But yeah, you know, I'm picking up the guitar and I'm trying to learn all the stuff."