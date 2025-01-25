Jewel has apologised to her fans for performing at an event honouring Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The 50-year-old singer made an appearance at the Make America Healthy Again after the politician was made the nominee for United States Secretary of Health and Human Services in President Donald Trump's second cabinet but took to social media to address those she may have "caused pain" to if their views do not align with those of the Republican party.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "I am a mental health advocate. If there's anything that I’ve learned in the past 20 years, it's that mental health affects everybody's lives — across party lines. I reached out to the last administration, spoke with the surgeon general about the mental health crisis that's facing our nation.

"I am so sorry that I caused pain, especially in my LGBTQIA+ community, because you guys are treasures.

"You make the world a better place. You've made my life a better place. And I will not stop fighting. None of us can afford to stop fighting, and I really believe that the only way we change is in relationship. It isn't in isolation or by isolating, it's by being in relationship, by reaching out, by having hard conversations."

The 'Who Will Save Your Soul' singer - who performed 'Over the Rainbow' from 'The Wizard of Oz' at the event, almost exactly 30 years after she played Dorothy in a television concert version of the classic Judy Garland film - wants to find a way of moving forward with her fans and finding an "understanding" between the two sides of politics.

She added: "I really hope that we can push through our hurt and move toward understanding on both sides. I am so sorry that some of my longtime fans feel that I let them down."