Joel Corry is taking his family to Dubai to ring in 2025

The 35-year-old DJ has been touring non-stop this year and is set to play in the UAE on New Year’s Eve (31.12.24), and as a Christmas gift to his loved ones, he has decided to take them with him.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, he said: “I’m playing in Dubai on New Year’s Eve, so my Christmas present to my family is I’m taking them all to Dubai with me.

“We’re going to have New Year’s Eve together in Dubai.”

As it is, Joel juggles his relationship with 'Love Island' star Coco Lodge with his hectic schedule, so seeing his loved ones for the holidays is very special to him.

He added: “I haven’t seen my family in ages because I’ve been touring so much.

“So Christmas is such a good time for us – like being home with the family and seeing my mum, my sister and my nan.

“Christmas for me is just about family time and hanging out with them.”

The 'Head and Heart' hitmaker had to make a few changes in his professional life after realising that he was suffering from "burnout" following a heavy touring schedule and really "struggles" with the industry amid the pressures of social media.

Joel recently told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “I got to a point where the touring was just so intense that you kind of do start to feel a bit of the burnout.

“I changed my management this year and I kind of made some changes. The music industry is a very high-pressure industry and I think now more than ever, especially with social media, the pressure on artists is really, really tough.

“I really struggle with the climate of today’s sort of music industry world."