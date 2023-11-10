Johnny Ruffo has died at the age of 35.

Johnny Ruffo has died

The former 'Home and Away' actor - who shot to fame when he came third on the Australian version of 'The X Factor' in 2011 - has passed away after losing his battle against brain cancer, over a year after he announced the disease was terminal.

His loved ones, including partner Tahnee Sims, announced in a statement shared to Johnny's Instagram account: “It is with a heavy heart that today we had to farewell our beloved Johnny.

“Surrounded by his partner Tahnee and family, Johnny went peacefully with the support of some incredible nurses and doctors.

“He was a very talented, charming and sometimes cheeky boy. Johnny was very determined and had a strong will. He battled all the way to the end and fought as hard as he could. Such a beautiful soul with so much more to give.

“We all love you Johnny and will remember you for all the joy you brought to our lives. Rest easy.”

His friend and 'X Factor' mentor Guy Sebastian paid tribute to his friend.

He shared a photo of them together on his Instagram Story and wrote: "The funniest bloke and such a kind soul

Generous and talented, surrounded by beautiful family, mates and supported by a true soulmate right to the end. You lit up my life every time I saw you and I only wish I saw you more.”

After coming third on 'The X Factor', Johnny signed a contract with Sony Music Australia and won 'Dancing With The Stars' in 2012.

In 2013, he began his three-year stint in 'Home and Away', and was nominated for the Most Popular New Talent award at the 2014 Logie awards for his portrayal of Chris Harrington.

Johnny announced he had been diagnosed with brain cancer and underwent surgery to have a tumour removed.

Although he went into remission two years later, in November 2020, he confirmed his cancer had returned.

He wrote on Instagram: “After an unexpected week of seizures and excruciating headaches it is with a heavy heart that I have to let you know I now have another huge battle ahead of me as my brain cancer has returned, though I will dig deep and beat this s*** disease again.”

Sadly, in August 2022, he announced his cancer was terminal.

He reflected in his autobiography, 'No Finish Line': “One of the saddest things about cancer is that even though it can feel like an isolating experience and that you’re the only victim, you quickly learn that it’s actually quite a large club that nobody asked to be part of.

“Every day, I’ve found that identifying just one thing worth fighting for can give me the strength needed to pull my chin up and attack the day.”