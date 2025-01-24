JoJo was "cussed out in the street by an ex" when she released her memoir.

JoJo has revealed how her ex-boyfriend reacted to the publication of her memoir

The 34-year-old singer published her autobiography 'Over the Influence' in 2023 and went into detail about her relationship with sex, drugs and alcohol but one of her former flames was not happy with what she had written.

She told UsWeekly: "I did get cussed out in the street by an ex. He didn’t like the way that I … I don’t know. We didn’t even talk about it. It was weird to have a man in his 40s telling me to F off.

"He told me to F off. And I was like, ‘Dang. That’s crazy'.

"But I still said what I said, and I had to accept that not everybody was going to be happy about it."

The 'Leave (Get Out)' hitmaker - who has previously dated soccer player Freddy Adu, and was briefly engaged to actor Dexter Darden before having a short-lived relationship with an unnamed man in 2021 - did not reveal the identity of the ex-boyfriend who was unpleasant towards her, but is adamant that it was all "her story" to tell and stood by what she had written in the book.

She said: "It is my story. Look, if I had written it a year from now or five years from now, I would tell different stories probably in a different way.

"But this is what the story was."

The 'Aquamarine' star - whose real name is Joanna Levesque - previously explained that she decided to put pen to paper for the tome because she needed to "make sense" of what had happened in her life since finding fame in her early teens.

She told Access Hollywood: "This year is 20 years since I started in the music industry.

"I put out my first single at 13, and with that big milestone coming up, I wanted to start to make sense of what the hell has been happening in my life."