Josh Hall is the 'happiest' he has been in a while following his split from Christina Haack

The 44-year-old star split from TV host Christina Haack after nearly three years of marriage in July 2024 and now insiders have claimed that he is looking forward to the coming year after meeting model Stephanie Gabrys, although he is trying to move away from the spotlight.

A source told People: "Josh met someone wonderful in Nashville, and they have been happily dating for sometime. He wasn't trying to date, but he met someone, and it was a perfect match.

[Josh is] trying to live a more private life and has no desire to be a celebrity. He hasn't made a show of the relationship, but it's not a secret.

"Josh is just low-key. He is very happy with his life and looking forward to 2025 and what's on the horizon. This is the happiest he's been in some time."

Insiders claimed that Stephanie has supported him throughout his tumultuous divorce from the 'Christina in the Country' star and that he sees his new partner as a "breath of fresh air" in his life, even though they have only known each other for a short time.

The source added: "Stephanie has been there for Josh through all of this.

"The relationship is new, but they get closer every day and Josh has said she is a breath of fresh air."

Josh and Stephanie have not announced their relationship publicly yet, but they have been affectionate towards each other on social media.

On one of Josh's Instagram posts, Stephanie comment: "Proud of you and the strong, patient, hard working, generous, and kind hearted man you are! 2025 is going to be the best year yet!"

In another, Josh described Stephanie as "the absolute sweetest" and claimed he was "so grateful" to have her around.

Earlier this year, Christina claimed in a legal filing that Josh had asked to be paid $65,000 a month and she blasted the request due to the short nature of their marriage."

In documents obtained by People magazine, she wrote: "Josh Hall is requesting $65,000 per month in spousal support from [Christina] on a 2 year, 9 month marriage, which is outrageous when he is self-supporting."

She also claimed Josh had "just paid over $70,000 to pay off the lease" on a Bentley and therefore "has no need for spousal support."

But Josh has hit out at the filing, arguing the "legal declarations" made by the 41-year-old beauty were "riddled with lies and assumptions".

He also blasted Christina's lawyer, Matthew S. DeArmey.

He wrote: "Interesting tactic for someone who is a licensed attorney and took an oath of integrity. Pretty sure making provably false statements to a judge is unethical."