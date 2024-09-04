Joshua Jackson is "so thankful" for his daughter.

Joshua Jackson has made a rare comment about his daughter

The 46-year-old actor has three-year-old Juno with his ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith and took to social media on Tuesday (03.09.24) evening to make a rare comment about her as he told his followers a story about how the little one crafted him a necklace as a surprise.

He wrote on Instagram: "This morning after breakfast I told my daughter I was going to go do some yard work. She asked if she could come with me, which is of course a yes. So after picking out a new outfit and doing a full change from inside clothes to outside clothes we were just about to step outside when she said, 'daddy, I think inside play is what I need right now'. Which is…well ,parents ,we’ve all been there.

"So I leave her with her granny and go do my dad therapy in the yard and when I come back in, she presents me with this necklace. And tells me, 'dada I wanted to stay inside so I could make you a necklace'. And I asked her to take a photo of the me in the necklace and while she was snapping the photos she says, 'it’s good for you to have a photo so you can always remember that I love you'. So this is the exact moment my heart was melted by this amazing little big girl for the bajilionth time.

"Little one, if you see this when you are old enough to read-get off Instagram immediately. And also, I know. And I love you too. And I am so thankful that I get to be your dada."

The former 'Dawson's Creek' star then gave a shoutout to all parents and noted that whether they are bringing up their children on their own, with a partner or in a different arrangement entirely, they are all "doing great".

He penned: "And to all the dadas and mamas out there doing it. Whether with a partner, solo, with a village of blood relatives or chosen family…keep up the great work. I know it’s not all grace notes like I got today, but you’re doing great and I think just maybe the kids are alright. (And I hope you caught up on sleep over the long weekend…I know I did).”