Justin Timberlake has been forced to cancel another concert due to injury

The 43-year-old singer has been forced to pull out of a show in Oklahoma City on Monday (02.12.24) - the third time he has axed gigs on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in the past couple of months - because of a back injury he sustained in New Orleans last week.

Justin wrote in a message posted on his Instagram Stories: "I'm so sorry Oklahoma City. I have to cancel the show on 2/12. I hurt my back in Nola and the doctors have instructed me to rest a little bit longer. Thank you for your support - y'all know I hate doing this."

It is the third time recently that the 'Mirrors' hitmaker has been forced to cancel a gig as he was forced to reschedule six dates scheduled for late October and early November so he could recover from bronchitis and laryngitis.

Timberlake posted on Instagram: "I haven’t been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis.

"I’m so sorry to say I do need to reschedule the next few shows from 10/23 through 11/2 […] Thank you for understanding - I’ll make it up to you."

The former NSYNC singer was also forced to pull out of a performance in New Jersey in October due to an undisclosed issue.

Justin wrote on the social media platform: "I'm so sorry to postpone tonight's show. I have an injury that is preventing me from performing. I'm so disappointed to not see you all - but I'm working to reschedule ASAP.

"I promise to make it up to you and give you the show y'all deserve. Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always. - JT."