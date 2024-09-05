Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce has helped to grow the fanbase of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taylor Swift began dating Travis Kelce in 2023

The 34-year-old pop singer began dating the Super Bowl-winning sports star in 2023, and Clark Hunt - the CEO of the NFL franchise - has now revealed the extent of Taylor's impact on the team.

Clark said on 'Today': "It’s been fun to see them together over the last year.

"It caught us by surprise. When she showed up at that first game against the Chicago Bears, our fans went crazy."

Taylor is one of the world's best-selling music artists, and many of her fans have now thrown their support behind the Chiefs., too.

Clark explained: "We have a lot more female fans now and, specifically, young female fans."

Travis, 34, has actually become one of the most talked-about athletes in the world since he began dating Taylor, and Patrick Mahomes - Travis' teammate - previously claimed that the pop star has helped to make the Kansas City Chiefs a "worldwide team".

Patrick told Time magazine: "[The Chiefs] went from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team. That came from Taylor’s fanbase."

Patrick also admitted to being impressed by Taylor's down-to-earth attitude and her work ethic.

The sports star - who is one of the best players in the NFL - said: "I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life. Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long.

"She’s never not working. Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks."