Karla Sofia Gascon has apologised for having "caused hurt" with her past social media posts.

Karla Sofia Gascon has apologised for having 'caused hurt'

The 'Emilia Perez' star - who recently became the first trans person to be nominated for an Oscar and was the first nominated for acting at the Golden Globes - has come under fire after old tweets about the Muslim community, the late George Floyd, and diversity at the Academy Awards resurfaced, and she has expressed her regret for having "caused pain" to others.

She said in a statement: “I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt.

"As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.sic)"

According to Variety, one 2020 post accompanied a photo of a Muslin family in a restaurant and read: “Islam is marvelous, without any machismo. Women are respected, and when they are so respected they are left with a little squared hole on their faces for their eyes to be visible and their mouths, but only if she behaves. Although they dress this way for their own enjoyment. How DEEPLY DISGUSTING OF HUMANITY.(sic)"

And in a post the following year, Karla allegedly tweeted: “I am so sick of so much of this s***, of islam, of christianity, of catholicism and of all the f****** beliefs of morons that violate human rights.”

Days after George was killed by a police officer, sparking protests, she is said to have written: “I really think that very few people ever cared about George Floyd, a drug addict swindler, but his death has served to once again demonstrate that there are people who still consider black people to be monkeys Without rights and consider policemen to be assassins. They’re all wrong.(sic)"

A post about the 2021 Oscars branded the ceremony "an ugly, ugly gala".

She wrote: “More and more the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films, I didn’t know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration or the 8M. Apart from that, an ugly, ugly gala.(sic)"