Katy Perry feels as if she has "grown up" with her fans.

Katy Perry has announced her first UK tour in seven years

The US-born pop star, 40, has just announced that her 'Lifetimes Tour' will be visiting arenas across the UK in 2025, but still remembers her very first gig at a small pub in London before her career took off in the late 2000s and feels "blessed" that those who saw her then are still supporting her now.

She told The Sun: "I remember my first show at Water Rats. It was amazing. I remember walking through and meeting my first fans, like my first English fans, and they’re still around, they’re still coming to the shows. I see them now and we’ve grown up together. And they’re still out there cheering me on.

“It’s so lovely. It’s a real reciprocated love affair.

“I called this tour the 'Lifetimes Tour' because I feel like I’ve grown up with my fans.

“I’m so blessed to have already had a lifetime of familiar songs that fans have adopted as the soundtracks to their lives, and to continue making music for them my whole life.”

The 'I Kissed A Girl' hitmaker kicked off her current tour in Mexico last April and took it across Australia before wrapping the initial leg in Argentina in September, but will be performing across the UK next October.

Katy has four-year-old daughter Daisy with fiance Orlando Bloom and is "really excited" that the little one will be able to accompany her on the road.

She said: "I’m really excited Daisy can join me on this world tour. She is four now and then she’ll turn five on the road. Time really does fly.

“Some of my single friends that don’t have children, whenever they come and visit, and they only see her every six months or what have you, they’re like, ‘Whoa, she’s grown’. It’s like, time is happening, it’s ticking.

“I’m so excited to introduce her to a lot of places in the world and we’ll be having a fun adventure together.

“I know our days off will be fun playgrounds and outdoor adventures. In the UK we love the parks. We already spend quite a lot of time during the summer in London so we love it so much.

“We have such a good feeling when we’re there. It’s so inclusive and it’s so built for families.”

Tour dates:

October 7 - Glasgow Ovo Hydro

October 8 - Manchester Ovo Arena

October 10 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

October 11 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

October 13 - London O2 Arena