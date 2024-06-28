Kelly Bensimon has called off her wedding to fiance Scott Litner just four days before they were due to walk down the aisle.

The former 'Real Housewives of New York City' star, 56, had been due to marry wealth management advisor Scott on June 29, but she axed the big day on Tuesday (25.06.24) and initially explained she had decided not to get married for the sake of her two daughters - Sea, 26, and Teddy, 24 - before later revealing the decision came after Scott refused to sign a pre-nuptial agreement.

After calling off her big day, she told New York Post column PageSix in a statement: "I have decided that my two daughters are my priority and I won’t be moving forward with this wedding".

Kelly later added to PEOPLE: "Ultimately, my decision is nobody’s business, but I understand that there is speculation and gossip, and I want to put an end to all of it. To be clear, he refused to sign a prenuptial agreement, and I refused to marry him. Full stop."

A statement released to the outlet added: "She was looking forward to an exciting new chapter in her life together with Scott when everything became clear to her late on Tuesday afternoon ... [He] refused to sign a prenuptial agreement, effectively stalling their engagement mere days before the wedding."

The statement included words from Kelly, which explained: "He thought that I would enter this union without legal protections in place, that I would leave everything to faith.

"But I’ve worked really, really, hard as a single mother and have always made smart decisions for myself and my family, and that will continue."

Scott proposed to Kelly over the Fourth of July weekend in 2023 during a holiday in Wisconsin and they planned to marry in two ceremonies. One would have taken place at Scott's mother's home in Boston with a second celebration taking place in the Hamptons.

Kelly was previously married to fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon - the father of her two daughters - from 1997 to 2006.