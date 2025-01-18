Kevin Costner is "in a good place and not looking for a serious romance" after his divorce.

Kevin Costner 'not looking for romance' after divorce

The 70-year-old actor and his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner officially divorced in February 2024 and since then, Kevin is not interested in getting serious with anyone.

A source told PEOPLE: "Kevin is in a good place and having fun with his family and friends. He is not seriously involved with anyone and not necessarily looking for anything more than that right now."

Kevin has seven children: daughters Annie, 40, Lily, 38, and Grace, 14, and sons Joe, 36, Liam, 28, Cayden, 17, and Hayes, 15 and is determined to spend as much time with them as possible.

Meanwhile, Kevin previously admitted his divorce from Christine was a "crushing moment".

Kevin - who was married to the designer between 2004 and 2024 - told 'CBS Mornings': "That's a crushing moment. It's powerful. It hurt. But I go forward. I have no choice - my children are looking at me.

"So I can't wilt like a daisy, I have to go forward."

Kevin added he was determined to protect his children following his divorce.

The movie star said: "I have to continue to be who I am and keep a special eye on who they are."

Kevin also revealed that he would "like to be in love" once again.

The actor remains open to the possibility of finding love, following his high-profile split from Christine.

Asked if he could see himself falling in love again, he told PEOPLE: "Yeah, I think everybody would like to be in love.

"There's such a good feeling that's associated with that. It may have to be defined in a different way, but yeah, I love the idea of that possibility.

"I’m not going to let anything harden my heart."