Ella Purnell will not watch one specific Yellowjackets episode

The 28-year-old actress plays Jackie in thriller series 'Yellowjackets', which follows a high school girls’ soccer team that becomes stranded in the Canadian wilderness after a plane crash in 1996.

Ella's alter ego Jackie Taylor died in the Season One finale after freezing to death.

The start of Season Two sees the team resort to eating Jackie's corpse but Ella has admitted that she has deliberately not seen this episode, because she worries about what her reaction might be.

The 'UFO' actress said at a recent fan expo in Chicago according to Deadline: “I’m gonna tell you a secret: I actually haven’t watched that episode because I don’t know what it’s gonna do to my mental health.

“I don’t really want to risk it, so I haven’t seen it.”

Ella also went on to explain that she found it "disconcerting" to see her cast mates taking pictures with the corpse of her character when they were filming Season Two.

Speaking at a recent Fan Expo in Chicago, she said: “Yeah, it was weird. I knew it was gonna happen, I kind of put two and two together. But I was filming 'Fallout', and the schedule was very, very demanding. I was exhausted. And I was getting the scripts for Season Two but I wasn’t maybe reading them as quickly as I should have been, because I had a lot going on.

“And I just woke up one morning, and I had all these pictures from my 'Yellowjackets' castmates of them taking selfies with my charred corpse. You know when you wake up and you don’t know where you are? It was like that but on steroids, because I woke up and I was like, ‘Am I dead? What’s happened?’ So, it was a little bit disconcerting.”