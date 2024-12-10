Kristen Doute "couldn't be happier" to be expecting a baby girl.

Luke Broderick and Kristen Doute are expecting a baby girl

The 41-year-old TV star and her partner Luke Broderick announced their pregnancy in November, and Kristen has now revealed the sex of their unborn baby.

She told Us Weekly: "I guessed wrong 100 percent of the time when it came to my friends’ pregnancies and not shockingly, I wasn’t right for mine either."

The loved-up couple have actually had their baby name picked out "for a while".

However, Kristen and Luke are still working through the design plans for the baby's nursery.

She shared: "I’m still playing with the nursery theme. But regardless of gender, it was always going to be neutral with pops of our chosen accent colours; cosy and a little bit boho."

Kristen announced her pregnancy last month, revealing that the couple started trying for a baby in early 2024.

She told PEOPLE at the time: "After our pregnancy loss last year, we decided to start trying in early 2024. I knew my age could be a factor in conceiving, so Luke and I discussed going for an extra push, a little help."

Kristen and Luke turned to a fertility specialist in a bid to have a child together.

The TV star shared: "In late summer, we decided to meet with a fertility specialist to learn about our options and what could be the next step if we decided to go that route. The next month was a whirlwind - getting educated on fertility, and eventually hormone shots and preparing my body for IUI (intrauterine insemination)."

Luke was ultimately thrilled to learn that they're expecting a child.

Kristen said: "I was relieved, overwhelmed, happy, excited and nervous.

"The second I told Luke, he wasn't surprised, but was so happy that IUI worked the first time (we were prepared that it may not). He was joyful and beyond excited, to say the least! Our due date is in June and we are really looking forward to expanding our little family and becoming parents!"