Kristin Davis was once ghosted by a "very successful" actor after she lent him $5,000.

The 59-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Charlotte York in 'Sex and the City' - has recalled being ghosted by an unnnamed actor in the 90s.

Speaking on her 'Are You a Charlotte?' podcast, Kristin shared: "I did one time date this out-of-work actor. I think this was before 'Sex and the City', maybe between ['Melrose Place'] and 'Sex and City', or maybe when I was on 'Melrose'. I don't know.

"He's now very successful. He was very talented, but, at the time, I had money because I'd been working, and I was at his house and he had all of these, like, 'your electricity's gonna be turned off,' like all those notices that you get when ... you can't pay your bills.

"They were all just all over his house, right? And I was like, 'Uh, you know, what's happening?' And then, I think, he wrecked his motorcycle, which is like how he got around town to his auditions. And I was like, you know, 'Can I lend you some money?'"

Kristin ultimately parted with $5,000 and then quickly realised she'd made a "horrible mistake".

The actress said: "It changed the dynamic in a horrible way, and it was a kind of a casual thing, right. But I probably should have known better. You know what I’m saying?

"But I just felt like, I can help, I should help this guy. He's so talented - which he is. I lend him money. I think it was all of $5,000. So I lent him this money and then, you know, he stops calling. So I’m like, 'What the heck?'"